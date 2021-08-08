Hobart continues review of take-home car proposal for officers

HOBART — The Board of Public Works and Safety continues reviewing a proposed expansion of the Police Department’s take-home car policy, but it isn’t yet ready to take action on the matter.
Take-home cars are currently available to officers who live within the city boundaries, and the Hobart Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 121 is asking for the take-home car policy to be adjusted so officers living in Lake and Porter counties could use their squad cars to travel to and from work as well as to side jobs in the city such as security at the Southlake Mall.
Police Chief Rick Zormier said if the policy is expanded, it would affect 16 officers. He said several of those officers are on-call on a regular basis.
FOP members told the board that expanding the program could help with response times for officers who live outside the city. When they are called in to assist with situations, those officers drive their personal vehicles to the Police Department to pick up their squad cars and then respond to a scene.
If they had take-home squad cars, they could drive immediately to a situation.
Adjusting the take-home car policy also could help with recruitment because other area departments already allow officers to take home their squads even if they don’t live in the communities they serve.
Mayor Brian Snedecor said the board will give the take-home car proposal “serious consideration,” but the panel wasn’t ready to act on the matter when it was discussed Wednesday.
Finances a concern for city officials
Clerk-Treasurer Deb Longer, a board member, said the city is facing a deficit, and it will take Hobart years to get out of it.
Expanding the take-home car policy would result in more fuel consumption and more expenses.
FOP members said the Police Department in 2020 was below its fuel allotment.
The FOP indicated it’s 35 miles round trip for the officer who currently lives the farthest away from the Police Department, and the group believes expanding the take-home car policy wouldn’t create a strain on the budget.
Snedecor said the board is reviewing take-home car policies from other area police departments, and the agencies have different types of restrictions for officers who live outside of the communities they serve. He said some limit the mileage that can be traveled and others regulate where take-home cars can be driven.
“So it’s really wide ranging on the orders,” he said.
Snedecor asked the FOP for their recommendations on the proposed policy for Hobart.
“Just so the board knows some of the parameters you would like to see,” he said.
Snedecor said the discussions with the FOP have been important, and the board is expected to continue reviewing the matter during its Aug. 18 meeting.
“We’ve still got work to do on this,” Snedecor said.
Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail