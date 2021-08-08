Hobart continues review of take-home car proposal for officers

HOBART — The Board of Public Works and Safety continues reviewing a proposed expansion of the Police Department’s take-home car policy, but it isn’t yet ready to take action on the matter.

Take-home cars are currently available to officers who live within the city boundaries, and the Hobart Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 121 is asking for the take-home car policy to be adjusted so officers living in Lake and Porter counties could use their squad cars to travel to and from work as well as to side jobs in the city such as security at the Southlake Mall.

Police Chief Rick Zormier said if the policy is expanded, it would affect 16 officers. He said several of those officers are on-call on a regular basis.

FOP members told the board that expanding the program could help with response times for officers who live outside the city. When they are called in to assist with situations, those officers drive their personal vehicles to the Police Department to pick up their squad cars and then respond to a scene.

If they had take-home squad cars, they could drive immediately to a situation.