HOBART — Former journalist and longtime resident Joe Conn is making Hobart history in this year's city election.
Conn, 68, said he is the first Green Party candidate to run in the city's General Election.
He is running against Democrat City Councilmen Matthew Claussen and Dan Waldrop for two at-large council seats.
The only other contested election is in the city's 5th Ward, where incumbent and Democrat City Councilman John Brezik is being challenged by Republican Chris Wells, a Hobart Middle School math teacher.
Conn's focus as a Green Party candidate is on the environment.
"Hobart needs an environmental advocate on the City Council. If elected, I will be laser-focused on climate change and global warming issues, encouraging Hobart residents, businesses and our city government to do all they can to address these existential threats to us, our children and our grandchildren," Conn said.
Conn said as a journalist with 38 years of experience observing and writing about how government succeeds and fails, "I will apply those skills to my work on the City Council. I ask for your vote with the promise I'll do my best to serve you well."
Claussen, 61, is a retired Hobart police officer who is hoping to be elected to his seventh term on the City Council.
"This is my way of continuing my public service," Claussen said.
Claussen returned to the council last year after he was the only Democrat who filed as a candidate to fulfill the remainder of former Councilwoman Monica Wiley's term, which expires at the end of this year.
He was elected to six terms as an at-large member but was forced to resign from his council position in 2016 because of a state law forbidding municipal employees from holding elective offices in the same local government unit.
Claussen was a Hobart police officer at that time, but he retired from the department in May of 2016.
"Obviously, as a lifelong resident and a lifelong employee, I have deep roots and concerns for how things go in the city. I still feel like I can contribute and voice opinions of constituents and I enjoy serving," Claussen said.
Waldrop, 63, a retired electrician, was selected in August of 2016 to fill the council at-large position vacated by Claussen.
Waldrop, who is a member of Hobart's Plan Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals and Contractor Licensing Board, said this would be his own full term if elected.
"I'm representing the entire city. My first job is as a watchdog for the entire city," Waldrop said.
Key issues for both Waldrop and Claussen include making improvements to the city's aging infrastructure, storm sewers and roads.
"Funding is a big issue. We continue to try and be resourceful as we can," Waldrop said.
Flooding, particularly on the west end of the city, is something officials are addressing, Waldrop said.
"That's something that is in study sessions with engineering to be done in the spring," Waldrop said.
Wells, 44, said this is his first time running for elected office.
If elected, Wells said he would be accessible to his constituents.
"The first thing that got me into it was the current man not replying to phone calls," Wells said.
Wells said he thinks the west side of the Hobart has a negative image. But he loves his neighbors and the area he grew up in and later chose to raise his family.
One of the things he would like to see is sidewalks completed and made handicap accessible on the city's west side.
"I'd like them to do what they said they'd do," Wells said.
Communication is a big thing, he said.
"I'd hold a monthly meeting. Coffee with Chris, or dinner," Wells said.
Bresik, who is hoping to be elected to his third term, works at the Lake County Sheriff's office as an administrator.
He touts his efforts at getting Fire Station No. 2, 2411 W. Old Ridge Road, renovated and expanded.
"I was the instrumental force behind getting the fire station rehab done," Bresik said.
Bresik said he's also proud of enhancement of Hillman Park into a multi-sport facility to encompass neighboring communities to come for rentals.
One of the conceptual plans now in its implement stage is a $12 million storm water/drainage project that will heavily impact the north and west side of the city, Brezik said.
Curbing crime and increased police patrols has also been a focus on the city's west side which has increased safety, Brezik said.
City officials have also worked on demolishing a number of homes targeted as deficiency vacancy properties.