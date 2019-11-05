HOBART — Hobart math teacher Chris Wells was obviously pleased with his victory Tuesday night over City Councilman John Brezik, D-5th.
"My feet haven't touched the ground. I'm so excited," Wells said.
This was the first time Wells, 44, had run for an elected office.
"I'm just in shock," Wells said.
Wells, a Republican, defeated Brezik, who was hoping to be elected to his third term.
Brezik works at the Lake County Sheriff's office as an administrator.
Wells said one of the things he would like to see is sidewalks completed and made handicap accessible on the city's west side.
He also plans to hold a monthly meeting with constituents for improved communication.
Wells said he was proud that his son, a first-time voter, got to cast his first vote for his dad.
In the City Council at-large race, Democrats incumbents Matthew Claussen and Daniel Waldrop easily defeated Green Party candidate Joseph Conn.
Conn, a former journalist and longtime resident, made Hobart history by being the first Green Party candidates to run in the city's General Election
"I'm humbled that I have the confidence of the people who came out today. I'm not in a celebration mode buy I'm very happy. I wanted to stay on," Waldrop said.
Claussen, 61, a retired Hobart police officer, won his seventh term on the City Council.
Claussen returned to the council last year after he was the only Democrat who filed as a candidate to fulfill the remainder of former Councilwoman Monica Wiley's term, which expires at the end of this year.
He was elected to six terms as an at-large member, but was forced to resign from his council position in 2016 because of a state law forbidding municipal employees from holding elective offices in the same local government unit.
Claussen was a Hobart police officer at that time, but he retired from the department in May of 2016.
Waldrop, 63, a retired electrician, was selected in August of 2016 to fill the council at-large position vacated by Claussen.
Waldrop, who is a member of Hobart's Plan Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals and Contractor Licensing Board, said this would be his own full term if elected.