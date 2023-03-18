HOBART — The city wants soil remediation completed in one area of Cressmoor Estates before the end of the month.

City Engineer Phil Gralik said arsenic, lead and mercury were detected in the soil in lots 103 and 86 and a drainage pond in Cressmoor, which is south of 37th Avenue and east of Wisconsin Street.

On Monday, the Board of Public Works and Safety decided that Randy Hall, a developer of Cressmoor, must remove all the hazardous material from Lot 103 by March 27 and have testing completed that shows the land is free of contaminants. The board will have a special meeting March 29 to review the matter. Hall has additional time to address Lot 86 and the drainage pond.

A home has been built on Lot 103, but the city has stopped allowing other impervious surfaces to be created there until the soil is addressed.

A family has a contract in place to buy the house on Lot 103, but they are unable to close on the sale because of the soil contamination. The family told city officials that their mortgage rate expires Friday if they don’t close by then. If the rate expires, they will either have to pay a daily fine to keep that rate or lose it and potentially have a higher one.

Hall told the board he isn’t dragging his feet to address the soil in the development, but remediation involves extensive coordination. Hall said he doesn’t agree with setting the March 27 deadline to address Lot 103 because it isn’t certain how long the process will take.

“There’s a lot of uncontrollables to coordinate,” he said.

Hall said the site has been prepared for the removal of the contaminated soil, including having equipment there. He has received approval to bring material to a dump site, but he is awaiting documents that must be in the truck when the contaminated material is brought to the dumping location.

“It’s a highly tracked situation,” Hall said.

Clerk-Treasurer Deb Longer, a board member, said Hobart approved a remediation plan Feb. 17 for Lot 103, and she was hesitant to provide Hall another two weeks to complete the remediation work.

“That’s five weeks total, and it hasn’t really been mobilized yet, and we don’t have anything in hand that shows us what the holdups are,” she said. “We understand what you’re tell us, but we’re not seeing anything.”

The board set April 5 for the status review of Lot 86 and the drainage pond.

If the remediation efforts can’t be completed by the deadlines, city officials said, documentation must be provided to show what has caused delays.