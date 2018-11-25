HOBART — The city is working to address noise coming from the Hobart Police Department's firearms training center.
Hobart Police Chief Rick Zormier said the department has received complaints recently about the sound produced at the facility, which is near U.S. 6 and Hobart Road.
City Engineer Phil Gralik said noise from firearms has been heard at a nearby shopping center and at homes.
The shooting range has been in operation since the summer of 2015. Plan Commission member Jason Spain, who lives near the site, said it was only recently when he first started to notice sound from the facility.
Gralik said there is an existing 23-foot berm in place to help prevent noise from traveling. The city is creating another berm to deflect sound away from neighboring properties.
A variety of factors could be contributing to the recent noise.
Gralik said sound carries more in cooler weather, and some firearms produce more noise than others.
Zormier said a stricter operations timeline also has been created at the training facility.
Zormier said the range is primarily used between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays and between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays. He said officers try not to use the center on Sundays.
“There are some times during the year that we may deviate from those times, but only for specialized training,” Zormier said.
The firearms training center is primarily used by Hobart police and the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Lake Station police are occasionally there, Zormier said.
He said the facility has allowed Hobart officers to train more frequently than they did before the range was established.
Prior to its creation, Hobart officers had to travel to a range in Lowell. It was a 45-minute trip each way, and it meant officers had to be out of the city when they trained.