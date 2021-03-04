Hobart mayor highlights city's accomplishments in State of the City address

HOBART — There’s no doubt 2020 brought many struggles, but Mayor Brian Snedecor is pleased with what the city was able to accomplish during a difficult year.

“It’s a year many would like to forget, but here in the city of Hobart, there were many moments we would like to remember,” Snedecor said in his State of the City video presented at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

He said COVID-19 forced Hobart to make a variety of adjustments in public service. That resulted in the municipality streamlining operations and becoming more efficient.

“We learned to do more with less,” Snedecor said. “Work together in different areas to achieve common goals.”

Although the city operated differently, the Building Department remained busy. Snedecor said Hobart issued 476 building permits last year with an estimated construction value of about $52.4 million. From those permits, Hobart generated about $698,000 in revenue.

Snedecor said the city had nearly $53.7 million in expenditures in 2020, and about $20 million came from the general fund.

“The majority of (the general fund) is spent on public safety,” he said. “This is of the utmost importance for our city of Hobart and residents.”