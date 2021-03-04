Hobart mayor highlights city's accomplishments in State of the City address

HOBART — There’s no doubt 2020 brought many struggles, but Mayor Brian Snedecor is pleased with what the city was able to accomplish during a difficult year.
“It’s a year many would like to forget, but here in the city of Hobart, there were many moments we would like to remember,” Snedecor said in his State of the City video presented at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
He said COVID-19 forced Hobart to make a variety of adjustments in public service. That resulted in the municipality streamlining operations and becoming more efficient.
“We learned to do more with less,” Snedecor said. “Work together in different areas to achieve common goals.”
Although the city operated differently, the Building Department remained busy. Snedecor said Hobart issued 476 building permits last year with an estimated construction value of about $52.4 million. From those permits, Hobart generated about $698,000 in revenue.
Snedecor said the city had nearly $53.7 million in expenditures in 2020, and about $20 million came from the general fund.
“The majority of (the general fund) is spent on public safety,” he said. “This is of the utmost importance for our city of Hobart and residents.”
Snedecor said the Fire Department added two new fire engines and an ambulance to its fleet, and the department also upgraded some of its equipment.
He said Hobart’s reserve police officers logged more than 6,600 volunteer hours last year, which was a 10% increase from 2019.
The Parks Department stayed busy in 2020 with a variety of improvement projects. Snedecor said the department built a new pool house at the Hobart Community Pool, and new playground equipment was installed at seven parks.
Several infrastructure projects wrapped up in 2020, including the massive Third Street bridge initiative.
The Maria Reiner Center hosted some activities, but the facility was closed for several months because of the pandemic.
Snedecor announced the center will be reopening March 15.
“It won’t be opened up fully. There will be some things that still will be restricted,” he said.
Aimee Schallenkamp, executive director of the center, said attendance will be limited to 50 members. Masks will be required and temperatures will be taken before entering the building.
Schallenkamp said there will be small group activities available.
“I’m so excited,” she said. “We’re actually going to finally open.”
Hours at the center will be limited to 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to allow for time to sanitize the facility each day.
Snedecor said the city was forced to cancel many events last year because of COVID-19, but Hobart has different plans for this year.
Hobart Events Director Nikki Lopez said a full event season is planned in the city, starting with the first Summer Market on the Lake event on May 27.
“I’m confident we will be able to do everything,” she said.