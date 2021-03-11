Holcomb administration pushes back on legislative efforts to limit governor's emergency powers

The General Assembly also has been meeting since January in its regular, annual session and so far has not exercised its existing authority to terminate the governor’s COVID-19 emergency orders.

In addition, the supposed public ire toward Holcomb’s alleged abuse of power is belied by Holcomb’s overwhelming reelection victory on Nov. 3, 2020.

The committee also heard from former Indiana Supreme Court Justice Frank Sullivan Jr., who said the Indiana Constitution does not authorize the General Assembly to call itself into special session without the consent of the governor.

Sullivan said if that proposal is enacted into law, any legislation adopted during that type of special session likely would be struck down as unconstitutional and ultimately lead to “an unholy mess” — not something you want in an emergency.

Sullivan suggested lawmakers could instead amend the constitution if they want the power to call themselves back into session. Alternatively, he said they could change the strict legislative adjournment deadlines in current statutes to more easily permit the General Assembly to reconvene later in the year.