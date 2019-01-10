INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb is proposing a two-year state budget that provides inflation-level increases for elementary and high school education, while also meeting Indiana's growing costs for Medicaid and the Department of Child Services.
Altogether, the Republican chief executive is asking lawmakers to approve spending totaling $16.8 billion during the 2020 budget year that begins July 1, 2019, and $17.1 billion for 2021.
Approximately half the annual spending will go toward kindergarten through 12th grade education, with student tuition support set to receive a 2 percent funding bump in each year of the biennium, or an overall increase of $289 million.
Holcomb's spending plan, presented Thursday to the State Budget Committee, does not include a specific line item for teacher pay raises or money to expand the state's On My Way pre-kindergarten program beyond the 20 pilot counties, including Lake.
Instead, the governor is sticking to his previously announced schedule to provide a general school funding increase in the next budget, and to continue working toward a dedicated appropriation for teacher pay hikes during the 2021 legislative session.
His proposed budget also eliminates the $30 million Teacher Appreciation Grant performance pay program and replaces it with a $10 million income tax credit for teachers who spend their own money on school supplies.
State colleges and universities would see a 1 percent funding boost in each year of the budget.
The largest proposed spending increase outside of education is at the Department of Child Services.
Holcomb is recommending the agency budget officially grow $286 million by substituting regular appropriations for the one-time funds employed in the current budget year to handle the surge of child abuse and neglect cases associated with the opioid epidemic.
Another $207 million in additional spending would be put toward Indiana's share of Medicaid health coverage expenses, due in part to the federal government reducing its portion in accordance with the terms of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
Micah Vincent, director of Holcomb's Office of Management and Budget, said the spending increases are fully covered by anticipated tax revenue growth over the next two years, as well as internal changes at state agencies that ensure budget appropriations better match program spending.
Other Holcomb budget provisions include $14 million a year for school safety grants, the same as lawmakers approved for 2019; and eliminating the $3.5 million annual state subsidy for the four-day-a-week "Hoosier State" Amtrak service that stops in Dyer on its run between Indianapolis and Chicago.
