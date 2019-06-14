Gov. Eric Holcomb has selected a veteran state financial official to serve as Indiana's new budget director.
Zachary Jackson, of Fishers, was appointed by the Republican chief executive Friday to lead the State Budget Agency, which provides the governor with analysis, forecasting and policy advice on the state's fiscal condition.
"Zac is a dedicated public servant who has worked for five governors since joining state government, and I know in his new role he will continue to help take Indiana to the next level," Holcomb said.
Jackson has served as deputy budget director since 2013 under Holcomb and former Gov. Mike Pence.
The Knox County native previously held positions managing state health appropriations, overseeing transportation and state employee costs, and analyzing Medicaid spending.
He also is president of the National Association of State Budget Directors.
"With his great financial expertise, Zac has played an essential role in drafting balanced budgets that maintain healthy fiscal reserves and protect our AAA credit ratings," Holcomb said.
Jackson is succeeding Jason Dudich who left state government in May to become chief financial officer at the University of Indianapolis.