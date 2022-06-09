Holcomb asks Indiana lawmakers to OK additional $225 payment to Hoosiers to combat inflation

Gov. Eric Holcomb is proposing Hoosiers receive another payment from the state to help cover their rising costs for gasoline, food and myriad other products.

The Republican chief executive outlined a plan Thursday for Indiana to pay $225 to all adult Hoosiers in July or August, on top of the $125 automatic taxpayer refund payments already going out.

According to the governor’s office, individuals who received a direct deposit of $125 would get a second deposit of $225, for a total of $350.

Hoosiers still waiting for a paper check with their original taxpayer refund instead would be sent a single check in August for $350, or $700 for married couples.

However, the proposal to send Hoosiers an additional $225 requires legislative approval to take effect.

Holcomb said he's recently held discussions with the Republican leaders of the Indiana House and Senate about convening a special session of the General Assembly before the end of June to make it happen.

"I've met with Speaker (Todd) Huston and Senator (Rod) Bray and have asked them to discuss getting a billion dollars back into Hoosier hands with their colleagues," Holcomb said.

"Hoosiers have real needs right now during this period of high inflation, from the gas pump to buying groceries, and everyone should benefit from the state's success," he said.

That success is Indiana's bulging budget reserve that grew by an additional $209.2 million in May as the amount of taxes paid by Hoosiers — primarily sales and personal income taxes — once again significantly exceeded the state's forecast revenue for last month.

Altogether, through 11 months of Indiana's 2022 budget year, state tax revenue is running $1.07 billion, or 6.1%, ahead of the revenue forecast most recently revised in December 2021.

Compared to the two-year state budget plan enacted in April 2021, Indiana revenue has topped expectations by $2.75 billion, or 17.3%, according to the State Budget Agency.

In December, Indiana already was projected to end its fiscal year on June 30 with a record-setting $5.1 billion budget reserve, or 26.7% of 2023 budget year expenses.

The ongoing monthly surpluses since that time, including a whopping $496.9 million in April, make it likely the state will have almost $7 billion in the bank when it closes the books on the current budget year.

Sending a total of $1 billion back to Hoosiers through a $225 per person distribution still would leave the state with its biggest budget reserve ever, records show.

The governor’s plan was enthusiastic applauded by Huston, R-Fishers, and Bray, R-Martinsville, who both immediately signaled their openness to holding a special legislative session to enact the proposal into law.

"Inflation is having real and negative effects on everyday Hoosiers, whether it's record gas prices or rising grocery and energy bills. That's why I fully support the governor's call for a special session to put more money directly back into taxpayers' pockets," Huston said.

"By issuing another round of automatic taxpayer refunds, we can provide quick and substantial relief while maintaining the state's prudent reserves and providing budget flexibility moving forward."

Bray, meanwhile, blamed Democratic President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress for the nation’s inflation woes. He said he's glad Indiana Republicans are in a position to help alleviate the pain Hoosiers are feeling.

"Thanks to Indiana's continued fiscal prudence, we can consider providing some relief to Hoosiers who are trying to adapt to today's challenges by returning some of their hard-earned money back to them," Bray said.

Huston and Bray did not say when, or how long, the special legislative session would be. Under the Indiana Constitution, while only the governor can convene a special session, the Legislature determines how long the session lasts and what issues are addressed.

For example, earlier this year, 100 Republican state lawmakers urged Holcomb to convene the General Assembly if the U.S. Supreme Court this month authorizes states to further restrict or outright prohibit abortion access.

Bray pledged in May that any abortion action by the General Assembly would get a "full vetting," with public hearings, giving "people the opportunity to come and weigh in and talk about their perspective on it."

That suggests the special session could last a week or longer if abortion or other hot-button issues are on the table, in addition to the $225 payment.

State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, is among the Northwest Indiana lawmakers eager to return to the Statehouse to enact the governor's proposal.

"Rising inflation is hurting Hoosiers and causing them to see rising price increases at the grocery store, gas station, on their energy bills and many other necessities," Olthoff said. "Our revenues and surplus continue to outpace projections, which give us the opportunity to put more money back in Hoosiers' pockets."

Meanwhile, other Region Republicans insisted there is a big difference between the state sending checks to its citizens and the federal government doing the same through COVID-19 relief programs, which many congressional Republicans say is to blame for high inflation.

"Failed Democrat policies on the national level are out-of-touch with everyday Americans who are being forced to tighten budgets as their spending power goes down and costs go up," said state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso.

"Unlike Washington, Indiana isn’t printing new money to provide relief to Hoosiers, instead we're returning tax dollars they already paid into the system."

Statehouse Democrats, on the other hand, said the governor's plan is a good start. But they said there's lots more Indiana could be doing to help Hoosiers during tough times.

"Though an additional $225 refund is a good first step, it is only a temporary relief — with costs of everything still on the rise, Hoosiers will burn through it in a matter of weeks. Hoosiers' financial struggles are still ongoing, so any relief must be sustained and significant," said state Sen. Michael Griffin, D-Highland.

"This refund would only buy about 3 1/2 tanks of gas at Lake County’s current highest price," Griffin said. "It’s not enough. During special session, I'll be working tirelessly to create long-term financial solutions for Hoosier families and ensure your taxpayer dollars are reinvested in you."

In March, Democrats in the House and Senate proposed using the state's surplus revenue to maintain road funding while temporarily suspending the state’s gasoline tax, which is due to rise 1 cent to 33 cents per gallon on July 1, and the state’s sales tax on gasoline, already 24 cents per gallon and certain to increase July 1 due to the higher average statewide price of fuel this month compared to last month.

State Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis, the top Democrat on the budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee, said Hoosiers could have been paying 66 cents less per gallon of gasoline for months if the Republican supermajorities had only listened and acted back then.

"While I'm happy Governor Holcomb and legislative Republicans have finally heeded our calls to give Hoosiers their money back, I can only hope it’s not too little, too late," Porter said.

"There's still no reason why we can't additionally provide Hoosiers and small businesses relief at the pump by suspending the gas tax while prices are still high," he said.

Likewise, Indiana Democratic Party Executive Director Lauren Ganapini said she's glad Holcomb and Indiana Republicans finally acknowledge there are ways for state government help Hoosiers during a period of global inflation.

"That said, it shouldn’t have taken this long to get the Republicans to actually act and produce what looks like another bare-minimum Band-Aid for Indiana's long-term problems," Ganapini said.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.