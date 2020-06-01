Holcomb blasts destruction as 'domestic terrorism,' affirms right to peaceful protests

"They are tracking, as are we, a very organized effort," Holcomb said. "And no state, no community is immune. When the sun goes down, it's been said, bad things happen — and we're seeing that.

"We're seeing peaceful protests that start out with a noble cause in mind. Those seeking to right wrongs of the past, to get us on a better path. We welcome that. We want to be part of that. We want to build that into our agenda going forward. And we can do this.

"But we are seeing those peaceful demonstrations get hijacked by those who have only one goal in mind, and that is to create chaos and destruction in their path. They will move on town to town, city to city, state to state, and we have to be ready — and we are."

At the same time, Holcomb expressed a firm commitment in the months ahead, and a potential second term, to enact policies aimed at correcting inequality and racial disparities at the city, state and national level.