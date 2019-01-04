INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb's campaign team announced Thursday that it has more than $4 million cash on hand for the Republican's expected re-election bid in 2020.
That amount could not immediately be independently verified through state campaign finance records since the governor's 2018 fundraising report is not due until Jan. 16.
But, if it is accurate, Holcomb would have more money in his campaign account than any previous Indiana governor at the midpoint of his first term.
"By breaking this record, and eclipsing even our own projections, our supporters in every corner of the state are sending a strong message regarding their sustained support of Gov. Holcomb," said Kyle Hupfer, Indiana Republican Party chairman.
The governor's big bank account potentially could ward off any Republicans considering a primary challenge in response to Holcomb's 2017 fuel tax hikes and policy positions that are viewed by some Indiana GOP activists as insufficiently conservative.
Holcomb never has had to stand before Indiana Republican voters in a gubernatorial primary election.
In 2016, Holcomb won the GOP nomination for governor after the Republican State Committee selected the then-lieutenant governor to replace Gov. Mike Pence on the ballot, after Pence was chosen by Donald Trump to run for vice president of the United States.
No Hoosier Democrat has yet to announce a 2020 gubernatorial bid, and only former House Speaker John Gregg, who lost in his 2012 and 2016 runs for governor, has an active campaign account.
It contained $306,000 as of June 30, 2018.