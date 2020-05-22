Holcomb chops state agency budgets 15% due to tax revenue impact of COVID-19

"All options are on the table, and as we approach tax filing deadlines and better understand all of the federal funds available to Indiana, we will make more precise adjustments ahead of crafting a budget for next biennium," Holcomb said.

The governor's office said the state agency spending reductions do not apply to state support for local schools that provide instruction to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Johnston said the Holcomb administration plans "to continue the existing appropriations and funding for schools" through the 2020-21 academic year.

"This is an evolving process and there are going to be different steps that we take over time as we learn more about the revenue picture, the extent of federal assistance, as well as any flexibility to the existing assistance that we've already received," Johnston said.

"It's going to be a combination of spending cuts, using our reserves, and then also using the federal assistance to get to the other side of this."

Indiana collected $1.2 billion in General Fund tax revenue in April, a whopping $964 million, or 44%, less than predicted by the state's revenue forecast, and $1.04 billion, or 45.7%, below the state's April 2019 revenue total.