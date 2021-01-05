Holcomb confident nation will get through presidential election dispute

Gov. Eric Holcomb isn't especially bothered several fellow Indiana Republicans serving in Congress will try Wednesday to retain Republican Donald Trump as president of the United States, even though Democrat Joe Biden won both the electoral and popular vote.
Holcomb said Tuesday he's aware U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and at least two Hoosier representatives, are part of a group of GOP lawmakers planning to challenge the usually routine process of the U.S. House and Senate certifying the presidential election results.
But amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, and Monday's start of a new, four-month session of the Indiana General Assembly, Holcomb said his mind is on things other than the various intra- and interparty disputes going on in Washington, D.C.
"It's up to them what they do," Holcomb said. "I spend very little time thinking about other people's jobs but my own these days, and I've never been happier to be serving Hoosiers in the state of Indiana and not in D.C., quite frankly.
"Our nation is strong. We'll get through this chapter."
Republican Vice President Mike Pence, who was Holcomb's predecessor as Indiana governor, will preside at the joint session of Congress where the electoral votes certified and submitted by all 50 states and Washington, D.C., will be opened and tallied.
Trump falsely has claimed Pence has the authority "to reject fraudulently chosen electors," and Trump said at a Monday night rally he hopes "our great vice president comes through for us. He's a great guy."
"Of course, if he doesn't come through, I won’t like him quite as much," Trump said.
The challenges set to be made by Braun, U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, whose district includes part of LaPorte County, and others are rooted in the notion that the strong, Trump-encouraged belief among some Republicans "the election was rigged" provides a sufficient basis for delaying certification and launching additional investigations.
Their claims are all but certain to fail, after considerable debate, in both the Republican-controlled Senate and Democratic-controlled House, and Biden still is expected to be sworn in as president, as scheduled, at 11 a.m. Region time Jan. 20.
Holcomb said he's not concerned the kerfuffle, or the role Indiana lawmakers are poised to play in it, will undermine Biden's legitimacy as president or impede a successful transition from the Trump administration to the Biden administration.
"This is one that falls under their constitutional duties, not mine," Holcomb said. "Each of us needs to be focused on our job: They are on theirs and they'll make those decisions, and I'll make mine here, and then we'll seek, as we have, to work together on issues."
"By the way, no one in D.C. cares what I think anyway about this issue. I have no influence by design of our system."
In response, the Indiana Democratic Party condemned Holcomb, along with U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., for putting their need for support from Trump's fan base seemingly ahead of their support for the electoral process.
"Eric Holcomb's silence shows a lack of political courage and is a quiet endorsement of the Indiana Republican Party's so-called 'protest vote' against the U.S. Constitution and American democracy," the Hoosier Democrats said.
The governor said the build up to the certification vote, with some GOP lawmakers even being accused of sedition, is following a pattern that has become all too familiar during the Trump administration.
"I guarantee you, if I looked over the past four years where people got exercised about the issue of the day, week or month, and what it amounted to a year later, it wouldn't amount to much," Holcomb said.
Instead, Holcomb said he remains intent on putting in place policies, including increased job training opportunities and rural broadband access, that will position Indiana for continued success through the COVID-19 pandemic, and for the next 40 years.
"What I'm trying to focus on, as I have for the past four years, with folks in Washington, D.C., or folks in Washington, Indiana — locally or federally — I'm trying to bring folks together to make sure that we're prepared for the future," he said.
"And the future, because of this pandemic, has been pulled up closer and faster than we could have ever imagined, and life is changing. So we need to make sure that our ability here in the state of Indiana is there to respond to all those changes."
Holcomb is set to more fully detail his response to those changes Jan. 19 when he delivers his State of the State address to the General Assembly.