Holcomb confident nation will get through presidential election dispute

Trump falsely has claimed Pence has the authority "to reject fraudulently chosen electors," and Trump said at a Monday night rally he hopes "our great vice president comes through for us. He's a great guy."

"Of course, if he doesn't come through, I won’t like him quite as much," Trump said.

The challenges set to be made by Braun, U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, whose district includes part of LaPorte County, and others are rooted in the notion that the strong, Trump-encouraged belief among some Republicans "the election was rigged" provides a sufficient basis for delaying certification and launching additional investigations.

Their claims are all but certain to fail, after considerable debate, in both the Republican-controlled Senate and Democratic-controlled House, and Biden still is expected to be sworn in as president, as scheduled, at 11 a.m. Region time Jan. 20.

Holcomb said he's not concerned the kerfuffle, or the role Indiana lawmakers are poised to play in it, will undermine Biden's legitimacy as president or impede a successful transition from the Trump administration to the Biden administration.

