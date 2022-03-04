Holcomb endorses bigger tax cut package, including income tax reduction

Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling on the General Assembly to reduce Indiana's personal income tax rate as part of a tax cut package he hopes to see the Legislature approve prior to adjourning for the year on or before March 14.

The Republican chief executive said Thursday his review of Indiana's financial condition, including the unprecedented level of state tax collections in recent months, gives him confidence the state can afford a much larger tax cut package than he originally favored.

Specifically, Holcomb is asking legislators to gradually cut the state's income tax rate to 2.9%, from 3.23%, to put Indiana in a tie with North Dakota as the states with the lowest maximum income tax rate among states that levy a tax on personal income.

The governor identified a six-year timeline for shrinking the state income tax rate. That means when Holcomb's proposal is fully implemented, a Hoosier earning $50,000 a year would pay $1,450 a year in state income tax, instead of $1,615 — an annual savings of $165.

Holcomb also is calling on lawmakers to fully eliminate the 1.46% utility receipts tax paid by both businesses and consumers on their electricity, natural gas, water, steam, sewage and telephone bills.

Both an income tax cut and elimination of the utility receipts tax, along with additional business tax cuts, were included in House Bill 1002, the tax cut package approved 58-35 on Jan. 18 by the Republican-controlled House that last month was gutted by the Republican-controlled Senate in favor of continuing to put the state's extra revenue toward paying off long-term debt.

To that end, Holcomb's plan would follow through on a commitment by the 2021 General Assembly to make an advance payment of $2.6 billion into Indiana's pay-as-you-go teacher retirement fund to reduce the need for future appropriations to the fund and make that money available for other state needs in the years ahead.

Holcomb also is continuing to advocate for eliminating the 30% minimum valuation on newly acquired business and manufacturing equipment for purposes of the business personal property tax, which mostly goes toward funding school corporations and local governments.

In addition, Holcomb noted all adult Hoosiers will be eligible, once he signs Senate Enrolled Act 1 into law, to receive a $125 automatic taxpayer refund payment in late April or early May, based in part on the state's unexpectedly flush finances at the June 30, 2021, end of the prior budget year.

"Indiana is fiscally strong and continues to grow at a rapid rate," Holcomb said. "As our revenues exceed forecasts month after month, it has become clear that the time is now to act on a tax plan that gives back to our growing business community and to hardworking Hoosiers.

"I am confident this plan can be responsibly achieved while balancing our ongoing priorities and maintaining prudent levels of fiscal reserves."

House and Senate budget leaders are in the process of negotiating the final details of House Bill 1002. That process is likely to continue with renewed vigor based on the governor's compromise proposal.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said he's willing to work as long as it takes to ensure Hoosiers get back some of the money they've been paying to the state.

"We've got a great financial situation in Indiana but unfortunately we have high inflation," Huston said. "We can make the type of investment the Senate wants to make by paying down a significant amount of debt, and yet also give Hoosier taxpayers back some of their money — I'm committed to that," Huston said.

Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, said he expects the governor's proposal could give the Senate, the House and the governor a final tax cut proposal to coalesce around by the end of this week, setting up potential votes for next week.

"We're optimistic that we'll get there. I'm highly confident that we will," Bray said. "Like in any negotiation, nobody probably gets everything that they want, and we're going to land in a spot that's really good for the state of Indiana."

