Holcomb extending National Guard deployment at Indiana nursing homes to combat COVID-19

"Inadequate staffing for long-term facilities was a challenge before COVID-19 and it has been exacerbated since the virus arrived," Waddle said.

"The deployment of the Indiana National Guard to long-term care facilities has been a huge asset as these men and women have given staff members some much-needed assistance."

The governor said his executive order also will permit retired health care professionals, health students, and individuals with out-of-state medical licenses to continue filling staffing gaps in Indiana hospitals, clinics and other facilities for an additional 90 days.

In addition, the order will suspend certain training requirements to enable the Department of Workforce Development to more rapidly hire employees needed to resolve unemployment insurance benefits claims, Holcomb said.

"We are managing our way through this," Holcomb said. "But as this ebbs and flows from one setting to another, and then back again — around the world, so we're not unique — we have to be ready and we have to be vigilant."

"Of course the vaccine gives us an immense reservoir of optimism to draw upon. But it's our responsibility to do everything that we can for one another, and if there's not a reminder in the holidays in that I don't know where there would be one."