 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holcomb extends Indiana COVID-19 emergency until at least Dec. 1
alert top story urgent

Holcomb extends Indiana COVID-19 emergency until at least Dec. 1

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus case confirmed in Indiana, officials say

Gov. Eric Holcomb signs an executive order declaring a state public health emergency March 6 after an adult male in Indianapolis tested positive for the coronavirus. On Friday, Holcomb's signed the eighth extension of that order, continuing his COVID-19 emergency powers through at least Dec. 1.

 Provided

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Friday extending Indiana's public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic until at least Dec. 1.

It's the eighth extension of the coronavirus emergency initially declared by the Republican chief executive March 6 after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the Hoosier State.

A state law enacted in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks confers vast authority on the governor when he determines the state has been struck by one or more of 30 potential disasters, including a "public health emergency."

In particular, the governor is authorized during a disaster to "employ any measure and give any direction" in accordance with the recommendations of the State Department of Health or local boards of health, both of which have a statutory obligation to "do what is reasonable and necessary for the prevention and suppression of disease."

For example, the governor's directive for Hoosiers to wear face masks in public places is among the powers derived from his emergency declaration.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Executive Order 20-47: Extending COVID-19 emergency through Dec. 1

Download PDF Executive Order 20-47: Extending COVID-19 emergency through Dec. 1

WATCH NOW: Gov. Holcomb coronavirus press conference for Oct. 28, 2020

Gallery: Indiana historical markers in the Region

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts