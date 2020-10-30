Holcomb extends Indiana COVID-19 emergency until at least Dec. 1

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Friday extending Indiana's public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic until at least Dec. 1.
It's the eighth extension of the coronavirus emergency initially declared by the Republican chief executive March 6 after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the Hoosier State.
A state law enacted in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks confers vast authority on the governor when he determines the state has been struck by one or more of 30 potential disasters, including a "public health emergency."
In particular, the governor is authorized during a disaster to "employ any measure and give any direction" in accordance with the recommendations of the State Department of Health or local boards of health, both of which have a statutory obligation to "do what is reasonable and necessary for the prevention and suppression of disease."
For example, the governor's directive for Hoosiers to wear face masks in public places is among the powers derived from his emergency declaration.
Executive Order 20-47: Extending COVID-19 emergency through Dec. 1
WATCH NOW: Gov. Holcomb coronavirus press conference for Oct. 28, 2020
