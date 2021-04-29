Holcomb extends Indiana public health emergency through May 31

"The virus does not respect state lines," said Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner. "COVID is still here and it's not going away any time soon. Please stay vigilant. Please don't let your guard down."

According to the Indiana Department of Health, a total of 890 Hoosiers were hospitalized due to COVID-19 Wednesday, a 62% increase compared to March 21, though still well below the 3,460 Hoosiers hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Nov. 30.

Three Northwest Indiana counties — Porter, LaPorte and Jasper — have crept back up to the "orange" advisory level, one step below the highest-possible "red" rating that could trigger stringent local health actions to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Currently, Lake and Newton counties are classified as "yellow," one notch above the ideal "blue" rating the two counties enjoyed for the past several weeks.

Box said the best way to bring all the counties back to blue, in addition to wearing a face mask in public places, following social distancing guidelines, and practicing good hygiene, is for Hoosiers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

She said more than 1.8 million Indiana residents, or about 33% of the state's vaccine-eligible population, are considered fully protected against the coronavirus — but there's still a long way to go.