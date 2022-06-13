Holcomb eyeing last week of June for special legislative session

Gov. Eric Holcomb is planning to call the Indiana General Assembly back to the Statehouse in the last week of June for a special legislative session focused on returning excess state revenue to Hoosier taxpayers.

The Republican chief executive said Friday he's willing to bring lawmakers back to Indianapolis "tomorrow" to approve his plan for the state to pay $225 to all adult Hoosiers in July or August, on top of the $125 automatic taxpayer refund payments already going out.

However, Holcomb said he believes the week of June 27 probably will be best to give legislators time to fully consider his proposal and to prevent any conflicts with lawmakers' Independence Day plans or vacations.

"I think we need to do it sooner rather than later, and yet this month, and we have the ability to do just that," Holcomb said.

The governor's vision of a quick special session seems to suggest he's not in favor of the General Assembly simultaneously tackling new abortion restrictions for which Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, has promised a "full vetting" that likely would take longer than a single day.

Holcomb said he's still waiting on the U.S. Supreme Court to rule in the pending Mississippi abortion case before deciding whether to heed the request of 100 Republican state lawmakers to reconvene the General Assembly if the nation's high court gives the go-ahead for states to further restrict or outright prohibit abortion access.

In the meantime, Holcomb said the Legislature can act on his taxpayer refund plan before the June 30 end of the state's 2022 budget year.

Under the plan, Hoosier taxpayers who received an electronic deposit of $125 as their share of Indiana's excess revenue at the end of the 2021 budget year would get a second deposit of $225, for a total of $350.

Hoosiers still waiting for a paper check with their original taxpayer refund instead would be sent a single check in August for $350, or $700 for married couples.

"Hoosiers have real needs right now during this period of high inflation, from the gas pump to buying groceries, and everyone should benefit from the state's success," Holcomb said.

That success is Indiana's bulging budget reserve that through 11 months of the state's budget year is running $1.07 billion, or 6.1%, ahead of the revenue forecast most recently revised in December 2021.

Compared to the two-year state budget plan enacted in April 2021, Indiana revenue has topped expectations by $2.75 billion, or 17.3%, according to the State Budget Agency.

In December, Indiana already was projected to end its fiscal year on June 30 with a record-setting $5.1 billion budget reserve, or 26.7% of 2023 budget year expenses.

The ongoing monthly surpluses since that time, including a whopping $496.9 million in April and even more to come in June, make it likely the state will have almost $7 billion in the bank when it closes the books on the current budget year.

Sending a total of $1 billion back to Hoosiers through a $225 per person distribution still would leave the state with its biggest budget reserve ever, records show.

