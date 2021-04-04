Holcomb: 'I don’t let the challenge anchor me into a place of despair'

“A lot of people feel that the burden might have been tremendously just on me. But what I will say is that this has been an incredible team effort,” Box said.

“This has been many physicians from the state of Indiana gathering together, many physicians from our hospital systems and from our local health departments gathering with us. The partnerships and the collaboration have been absolutely incredible.”

Box said she agonized most at the beginning when COVID-19 rampaged through Indiana nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and again a couple months ago when the federal government was slow to send out vaccine supply to the states.

She’s relieved the latter no longer is a problem. Indeed, she’s begun planning for how to convince reluctant Hoosiers to get the vaccine, since it appears there will be more supply than willing recipients in the not too distant future.

“Now is a time of incredible hope and light,” Box said. “Really, I see that ability for Hoosiers to get back to the lives that we’re missing, that we loved, and our loved ones.”

Before signing off, Box said she considers herself “incredibly blessed” to have gotten to sit beside Holcomb for the past year as he’s guided the Hoosier State through the pandemic.