Holcomb keeps Indiana in stage 4.5 of reopening for another month, urges vigilance

As COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in parts of Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday announced plans to keep the state in its current phase for reopening for another four weeks while urging Hoosiers to wear masks to curb the spread.

Holcomb did say local governments with hot spots can impose more stringent guidelines if they so choose.

Gary, Michigan City and Whiting, for example, have closed their beaches, with many city leaders worried of the rise in cases among young adults exhibiting risky social behavior.

“What I’m reminded of on a daily basis is this virus will take what we give it,” Holcomb said. “So it’s incumbent upon us to be on our best behavior.”

Over the last week, the state health department has reported 6,400 new cases — which accounts for 10% of all cases identified since the beginning of March, according to Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner.

She said 630 new cases were reported in Indiana on Wednesday. In total, 64,299 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus.