Holcomb looking ahead to next legislative session, not next job

Hoosiers should not expect any announcements about Gov. Eric Holcomb's political future any time soon.

The Republican chief executive said Wednesday in an interview with The Times that he's solely focusing his energies on the annual four-month legislative session that begins Jan. 9, 2023, and he's not looking ahead to any public- or private-sector opportunities that may be available when his second four-year term ends in early 2025.

"If you need an answer now, I'm not your guy," Holcomb said. "Nothing is going to slow me down over the next two years, and I'm not going to get sidetracked or pulled off course. I'm going to run through the tape and I think that's the only way to do it.

"If it eliminates some things because of that commitment, then so be it. But anything that would pull me off course is not going to be entertained, and I've got to be focused on this budget session."

The governor declined to say whether he thinks Braun should resign from the Senate immediately — enabling Holcomb to appoint a replacement, including possibly himself — since it may be difficult for Braun to represent Hoosier interests in Washington while campaigning over the next 17 months back home in Indiana.

"I think he has to assess what his capacity is. To each their own in that circumstance, including their schedule, including their commitments," Holcomb said.

"I'm not trying to say it can't be done. I understand when officeholders seek another office they may have to play on two chessboards. But, for me, I can't commit to that, and won't."

Unlike his potential successors, Holcomb's first campaign for governor, in 2016, lasted not even four months from the time he was selected by the Republican State Committee to succeed Gov. Mike Pence as the party's nominee once Pence quit his reelection bid to run for vice president.

"I think if you can run in 106 days for office, that's the way to go," he quipped.

Looking ahead, Holcomb said he's ready to work with the Republican-controlled Legislature to craft a two-year state spending plan, based in part on the revenue forecast due to unveiled Thursday.

He anticipates the new budget continuing to fund Indiana's priorities; adjust appropriations and state worker salaries to account for inflation; maintain healthy reserve balances; and include line items for special projects, such as rebuilding Westville Correctional Center in LaPorte County.

"We're not going to slow down. We're going to keep the pedal to the metal and address what we think are areas that are holding us back to further growth," Holcomb said.

Holcomb also remains committed to advancing a $250 million plan, recommended in August by the Governor's Public Health Commission, for making measurable improvements to post-pandemic public health services across the state in partnership with local officials.

"This is a large number to come right out of the gate. But we didn't arrive here without doing our homework," he said. That's what "we think it'll cost to address some of the governance issues, address the funding for sure, address the operations, address child health and public health in general."

Holcomb is scheduled to unveil his full legislative agenda Jan. 10, 2023, when he delivers his annual State of the State address to members of the General Assembly.

