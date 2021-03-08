Holcomb not planning to scrap Indiana's COVID-19 face mask directive anytime soon

He said last week any decision on lifting Indiana’s mask requirement largely will hinge on the continued reduction of COVID-19 cases in the state, along with the share of Hoosiers getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“We’re going to continue to balance the lives and livelihoods sides of the ledger,” Holcomb said. “We have been through a lot together and we’re going to get out of this together, and we’re pointed in that direction.”

Data tallied by the Indiana Department of Health show more than 700,000 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 1.13 million Hoosiers having received at least the first of two doses required in some cases for full protection. There are about 5.2 million adults in the state.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance Monday authorizing Americans fully immunized against COVID-19 to gather indoors without masks or social distancing if everyone in the room is vaccinated or considered low-risk for the virus, such as healthy children.

However, the CDC still recommends fully vaccinated people in public places wear face masks, follow social distancing guidelines and avoid large gatherings.