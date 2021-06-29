Holcomb opposes any increase in number of U.S. Supreme Court justices

Gov. Eric Holcomb is urging a federal commission studying possible reforms to the U.S. Supreme Court to not even consider increasing the number of justices — nine — currently serving on the nation's highest court.
In a letter signed by 20 Republican governors, Holcomb claims any move to add justices to the Supreme Court, which he derisively calls "court packing," inevitably will lead to "inconsistent rulings that undermine the legitimacy of the court and fail to guide our nation and serve our states."
"As governors, we have a vested interest in ensuring that our nation's highest court remains independent and free from political pressure or partisan power grabs," Holcomb said in the letter sent to Democratic President Joe Biden, who formed the commission.
"Opposition to the composition or past decisions of our court should not be the impetus for radical change to a bedrock branch of our nation's government."
Notably, Holcomb had no qualms signing in April a law altering the membership of the entity that recommends judicial candidates for appointment to the Lake Superior Court, even though Republican legislative supporters of House Enrolled Act 1453 admitted the change was due to the composition of the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission.
Going forward, Holcomb will appoint half the nominating commission's voting members, instead of Lake County lawyers and judges, and Holcomb still has final say on which of the recommended candidates becomes a judge.
Under the new law, the three other nominating commission members will continue being appointed by the Democratic-controlled Lake County Board of Commissioners.
Back in Washington, some Democrats are clamoring for justices to be added to the Supreme Court because they contend Senate Republicans "packed" the court with conservatives by refusing to consider a judicial candidate nominated by Democratic President Barack Obama in the final year of his administration, while rushing to seat a justice nominated by Republican President Donald Trump days before he was defeated in the 2020 election.
Biden historically has opposed adding justices to the Supreme Court. But he sees no danger in having a bipartisan commission analyze the "principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform," including the number of justices.
In fact, Congress has changed the number of Supreme Court justices six times since 1789. The court had as few as six justices and as many as 10, before settling at nine justices in 1869.
Holcomb nevertheless is urging Biden to prevent the commission from possibly recommending additional justices., and he's calling on the president to "rebuke any attempts to pack the Supreme Court for political gain."
"As governors, we stand united to preserve a system that has served us well for over a century and a half, contributing to a just society that is the envy of the free world," Holcomb said.
The commission is set to hold its second public meeting beginning at 8 a.m. Region time Wednesday. It can be viewed online at: whitehouse.gov/pcscotus.