Holcomb opposes any increase in number of U.S. Supreme Court justices

Going forward, Holcomb will appoint half the nominating commission's voting members, instead of Lake County lawyers and judges, and Holcomb still has final say on which of the recommended candidates becomes a judge.

Under the new law, the three other nominating commission members will continue being appointed by the Democratic-controlled Lake County Board of Commissioners.

Back in Washington, some Democrats are clamoring for justices to be added to the Supreme Court because they contend Senate Republicans "packed" the court with conservatives by refusing to consider a judicial candidate nominated by Democratic President Barack Obama in the final year of his administration, while rushing to seat a justice nominated by Republican President Donald Trump days before he was defeated in the 2020 election.

Biden historically has opposed adding justices to the Supreme Court. But he sees no danger in having a bipartisan commission analyze the "principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform," including the number of justices.

In fact, Congress has changed the number of Supreme Court justices six times since 1789. The court had as few as six justices and as many as 10, before settling at nine justices in 1869.