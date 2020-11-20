Holcomb picks Valpo Law grad to dismantle structural inequality in state government

A Valparaiso University Law School graduate has been selected by Gov. Eric Holcomb to lead Indiana's efforts toward removing structural barriers to equity and inclusion in state government workplaces and services.

Beginning Feb. 1, Karrah A. Herring will become the state's chief equity, inclusion and opportunity officer, a new post Holcomb pledged to establish in August in the wake of racial unrest in the Hoosier State, and across the country, following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Herring will report directly to the Republican governor, be a member of the governor's cabinet, and have broad authority to drive systemic change in Indiana government.

"My goal is to better build diversity and foster an inclusive environment within state government and the services we provide so every Hoosier can take full advantage of their gifts and potential," Holcomb said. "Karrah will guide every state agency with her impressive experience at one of our state's world-renowned universities."

Herring, a South Bend native, has worked at the University of Notre Dame since earning her law degree in 2011.