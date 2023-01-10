Holcomb pledges to play until the buzzer to boost Indiana

The clock may be ticking on Gov. Eric Holcomb's second term as Indiana's chief executive. But Holcomb isn't throwing in the towel until the minute he hits the state's two-term limit in early 2025.

That's the message the Republican governor delivered Tuesday night in his annual "State of the State" address to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate assembled in the wood-paneled House chamber at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.

"Please understand one thing up front," Holcomb said at the start of his 30-minute speech. "I intend to work even harder over the next two years than I have at any other time, to continue to improve our prospects for every single person who calls Indiana home."

The governor proclaimed Indiana has the financial wherewithal — thanks to a booming economy and conservative financial policies — to make key investments "worthy of a state that is doing well, turning heads and always seeking to improve."

Specifically, Holcomb asked the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve additional resources for the state's commerce agency, known as the Indiana Economic Development Corp., to grow the record $22 billion in capital investment pledged last year by businesses expanding in or relocating to the Hoosier State.

"(To) capitalize on the industries of the future that are looking for their new homes somewhere in America — like semiconductors and electric vehicles — means we must formalize the economic development tools that you all gave us in the last session and establish them in the budget," Holcomb said.

Likewise, Holcomb urged lawmakers to help prepare Hoosiers to work at these jobs of the future by allocating a record $1.1 billion in additional K-12 tuition support over the next two years, expanding access to post-secondary education by automatically enrolling all eligible students in the 21st Century Scholars Program and boosting support for adult learning and workforce training programs.

"We don't just want everyone in the workforce, we need everyone in the workforce — and by golly, we'll help you get there!" Holcomb said.

The governor also asked the General Assembly to eliminate student textbook fees, describing the annual assessment paid by the parents of Hoosier elementary, middle and high school students as a "disguised tax" that belies the Indiana Constitution's promise of a tuition-free education.

In addition, he requested funding to boost childhood literacy by having Indiana join Dolly Parton's Imagination Library that will mail a new, high-quality book each month to every child in the state from birth to age 5.

"There is overwhelming evidence that a child who cannot read by the third grade is more likely to become the adult parent who can't read — and therefore disadvantaged for life, and the cycle continues," Holcomb said. "With nearly one out of every five kids in Indiana currently at risk of falling behind in reading, we must do everything we can — and we must do it now."

Holcomb additionally demanded lawmakers act urgently to reform Indiana's public health system that the COVID-19 pandemic exposed as a mishmash of programs and services at the county or local level that have yet to reverse Hoosiers' poor health outcomes, high infant mortality and declining life expectancy.

He said that by significantly increasing state public health funding, up $120 million in 2023-24 and another $227 million in 2024-25, Indiana can begin implementing the changes recommended by the Governor's Public Health Commission, and finally improve the physical and mental health, and overall well-being, of all Hoosiers.

"We don't have a day or a dollar, or certainly not a life to waste, so taking the next four months to get it right — nothing could be more important," Holcomb said.

The governor's other asks of the Legislature included a second $500 million round of quality-of-place READI grants to local communities, $184 million extra for higher education, $50 million more for recreational trails, $25 million for land conservation, increased school safety funding, pay raises for teachers and state police, expanded firefighter training and court technology upgrades.

"With this type of momentum, and so much more, I’m forced to utter that familiar phrase — ladies and gentlemen, the state of our state is strong, and about to get stronger!" Holcomb said.

The governor was heartily applauded throughout his address by the 100 state representatives and 50 state senators, as well as an invited audience of other state officials and Holcomb supporters seated above the lawmakers in the House galleries.

Republican legislative leaders were more measured afterward. They said the governor's spending proposals certainly will be considered during the annual session that's scheduled to run until April 29, but other GOP priorities, such as tax cuts and further paying down the state's pension debt, may take priority.

In contrast, Democratic lawmakers said they hoped for more from the governor to help struggling Hoosier families and citizens following nearly two decades of Republican disinvestment in social service programs and other state needs.

"We've got a chance to reach common ground on some of his proposals while others don’t go far enough. We also need to address family and medical leave, child care, robust funding for public schools and cannabis legalization," said state Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton.

