Holcomb praises Crown Point woman's 107th birthday celebration

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CROWN POINT — Add Gov. Eric Holcomb to the dozens of well-wishers celebrating the 107th birthday of Mary Massey.

The longtime Crown Point resident was feted Sunday with a parade of vehicles in front of her home, including city police cars, firetrucks and emergency management equipment, instead of a traditional birthday party — in keeping with the governor's stay-at home order and federal social distancing guidelines.

On Tuesday, Holcomb read from The Times' article about Massey's birthday parade during his daily coronavirus press conference, and cited the celebration as a marvelous example of how Hoosiers are adjusting to what the Republican governor calls "the new normal."

"We're looking forward to seeing Mary at 108 next year," Holcomb said. "We've got to do everything we need to do to make that a reality, knowing that we're all in this together."

Following Sunday's parade, organized by Massey caregiver Kelli Patrick, Massey's family and Crown Point Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Crown Point Mayor David Uran led the widely spaced group on Massey's lawn in singing "Happy Birthday," and Uran issued a proclamation honoring the 107-year-old.

"This has been just wonderful," Massey said. "I've never had anything like this in my whole life. ... I'm a party girl."