Holcomb prays churches follow his limits on large gatherings

Gov. Eric Holcomb pleaded with religious leaders across Indiana to abide by his prohibition on gatherings of 10 or more people, one day after the elders of a Hammond church were ticketed by police for allegedly holding a service with dozens in attendance.

The Republican chief executive declined to speak specifically about the Hammond Church of Christ incident during his daily coronavirus news conference Monday, but he said religious leaders have a special obligation to protect their flock from the dangers of COVID-19.

"This Holy Week, for many of us, is the exact right time to connect with the Word and the Truth, and the truth of the matter is that this coronavirus, COVID-19, does not discriminate," Holcomb said.

"It does not care what crowd you're in. We have to take every responsible measure to prevent those connections from occurring."

Holcomb noted even Vice President Mike Pence, who served as Indiana's governor from 2013 to 2017, is urging religious leaders to follow the social distancing guidelines, including the prohibition on large gatherings, recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.