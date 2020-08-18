Holcomb promises to outfit state police with body cameras, improve racial equity in Indiana

"We'll look at areas like use of force, de-escalation training and implicit bias training. And, I'm committed to working with our legislature to add more civilian representation to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Board."

The governor also promised to focus on hiring more African American state police officers, noting that blacks comprise 9.8% of Indiana's population but make up just 5.8% of the state police force. "So we have more work to do," he said.

Beyond police reform issues, Holcomb touched on the history of slavery and racial violence in his 28-minute address, including past lynchings and church burnings in Indiana, the continuing need to do more to make America "a more perfect union," and he became the first Indiana governor to explicitly say, "black lives matter."

"I admit, I can’t put myself in a black person's shoes, can't fully appreciate the everyday indignities and slights our friends and associates have had to deal with, let alone the fear of some things I've never had to think about," Holcomb said.

"Over our country's long history, inequity and exclusion have actually been ingrained in many of our institutions, systems and structures — often unknowingly. And while we've made progress, we haven't rooted it out fast enough. Gaps persist, and some are widening."