Holcomb promises to outfit state police with body cameras, improve racial equity in Indiana
Holcomb promises to outfit state police with body cameras, improve racial equity in Indiana

Holcomb promises to outfit state police with body cameras

Gov. Eric Holcomb is pledging to outfit every front-line state trooper with a body camera by spring 2021, as part of a broader effort to improve racial equity and inclusion in state government.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is pledging to outfit every front-line state trooper with a body camera by spring 2021, as part of a broader effort to address racial equity and inclusion issues in state government.

The Republican chief executive announced Tuesday his commitment to ensuring police use-of-force policies in Indiana provide sufficient protection to both citizens and police officers in the aftermath of the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"When you call 911, you expect a response, and we need to make sure our officers are trained and equipped appropriately to do so," Holcomb said.

According to the governor's office, body cameras for the 1,300 state police enforcement personnel are expected to cost approximately $5 million up front, and another $1.5 million each year to maintain and store the video footage in accordance with state law.

Holcomb did not say where the money for the cameras or video storage will come from. Though he pledged to work next year with the Republican-controlled General Assembly on funding and other law enforcement issues, including criminal sentencing reform, jail overcrowding, exorbitant fees and fines, and especially police training.

"I will direct a third-party, top-down review of our state police and law enforcement academy curriculum and training. This can confirm good practices but also help us modernize how we train our officers," Holcomb said.

"We'll look at areas like use of force, de-escalation training and implicit bias training. And, I'm committed to working with our legislature to add more civilian representation to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Board."

The governor also promised to focus on hiring more African American state police officers, noting that blacks comprise 9.8% of Indiana's population but make up just 5.8% of the state police force — "So we have more work to do."

Beyond police reform issues, Holcomb touched on the history of slavery and racial violence in his 28-minute address, including past lynchings and church burnings in Indiana, the continuing need to do more to make America "a more perfect union," and he became the first Indiana governor to explicitly say, "black lives matter."

"I admit, I can’t put myself in a black person's shoes, can't fully appreciate the everyday indignities and slights our friends and associates have had to deal with, let alone the fear of some things I've never had to think about," Holcomb said.

"Over our country's long history, inequity and exclusion have actually been ingrained in many of our institutions, systems and structures — often unknowingly. And while we've made progress, we haven't rooted it out fast enough. Gaps persist, and some are widening."

To that end, Holcomb said he is creating a new, cabinet-level state position: chief equity, inclusion and opportunity officer, who will report directly to the governor.

He said that person, likely to be appointed next month, will focus on improving equity and inclusion across state government agencies and eliminating systemic issues in state government employment and services.

Holcomb also said he intends, if reelected Nov. 3, to direct the new secretary of education he'll appoint as a replacement for Indiana's formerly elected state superintendent of public instruction to prioritize the hiring of minority teachers in Indiana schools and closing minority achievement gaps.

In addition, Holcomb said he is ordering the state's Management and Performance Hub to create an online dashboard displaying Indiana's progress on racial equity issues that shows what Indiana is doing right and which areas require more work.

"What I've laid out today are steps in a broad effort to make sure Indiana is a place where every Hoosier has an equal opportunity and access to achieve our founders' vision of 'life, liberty, and that pursuit of happiness,'" Holcomb said.

"Achieving that vision requires we address root causes, inequities and remove barriers that have built up for centuries. It won’t be easy and it won’t happen overnight, but oftentimes the best view comes after the hardest climb. Our climb requires change not just in policy but also in our hearts and minds."

Members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, including four Northwest Indiana state representatives and two senators, said in a statement they're pleased to see Holcomb "taking steps in the right direction to address equity and inclusion in Indiana."

"Governor Holcomb's words must be followed by swift action and a good start would be to facilitate much needed support from Republicans in the General Assembly," the caucus said.

"While a review of our law enforcement academy and curriculum is needed, the governor must put concrete plans in place now to protect our black Hoosier community. Banning the use of no-knock warrants, racial profiling and chokeholds from our law enforcement would further demonstrate the governor's solidarity with black and brown Hoosiers."

Dr. Woody Myers, the Democratic nominee for governor, and the first black major party candidate for the state's top office, summed up his opinion on Holcomb's speech using just six words and a comma: "Much too little, much too late."

