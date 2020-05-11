Holcomb reducing COVID-19 briefings to three each week

The governor's daily briefings have become "must see TV" for thousands of Hoosiers, particularly in central Indiana where they air live on most local television stations. In Northwest Indiana, many residents view the press conferences on Facebook.

Box said Monday after one week of retailers being allowed to open at half-capacity in most of the state, including Porter and LaPorte counties, Indiana still has 42.6% of its intensive care hospital beds unoccupied and 81.1% of its ventilators available for use.

In addition, Box said the state has begun rolling out its contact tracing program to more effectively alert individuals who may have interacted with a person confirmed to have COVID-19.

She said people with potential coronavirus exposure will be contacted by the state and advised to get tested for COVID-19 if they are symptomatic, or take other prevention measures. The person with the virus will not be identified to their potential contacts.

"We have a responsibility to protect Hoosiers from this disease. Contact tracing allows the state to respond swiftly to outbreaks and contain the threat of additional illnesses across our state," Box said. "More importantly, it's how we help you protect your loved ones."