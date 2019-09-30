Holcomb renews Indiana's sister-state partnership with Zhejiang Province, China

The Hoosier State will continue partnering with China's Zhejiang Province to promote economic, cultural and educational connections between Indiana and its 6.7 million residents and the eastern Chinese state south of Shanghai that's home to 57.4 million people.
While in China last week on an economic development trade mission, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an agreement with Zhejiang Party Secretary Che Jun renewing the sister-state relationship between Indiana and Zhejiang that was established in 1987 by Gov. Robert Orr.
"Our 32-year-old partnership has blossomed into a transpacific friendship that's fueling business, academic, government and cultural exchanges on both sides of the Pacific," Holcomb said.
"We look forward to what the future brings both our states in the decades ahead."
According to the Indiana Economic Development Corp., the partnership already has led to numerous cultural and educational exchanges between Indiana and Zhejiang, and the IEDC last year opened a business development office in Hangzhou, the capital city of Zhejiang, to further increase economic ties.
Among the Zhejiang businesses operating in Indiana is HengFeng Top Leisure, whose Indianapolis-based subsidiary, Westfield Outdoors, sells more than 10,000 products, including folding chairs and beds, tents, fishing tackle, hunting gear and garden furniture at retailers worldwide, including Cabela's, Bass Pro Shops, Target, Walmart and Costco.
In Hangzhou, Holcomb participated in a business roundtable meeting with Zhejiang Gov. Yuan Jiajun, and representatives of the province's business community, where Holcomb promoted Indiana's pro-growth business environment and encouraged investment in the Hoosier State.