Holcomb resists Indiana mask mandate as virus variant spikes

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has not imposed a mask mandate inside state buildings despite federal guidance that masks should be worn indoors and a surge in the number of Indiana counties approaching high risk for community spread of COVID-19.

The Republican governor has also maintained he won't reinstate a statewide mask mandate or other restrictions, instead leaving such decisions to local officials.

Masks are still not required in state government buildings or for state employees, a spokesperson for the governor told The Journal Gazette. Inside the Statehouse, there is no signage about face coverings except outside a House Democratic office that asks for masks to be worn before entering.

Holcomb also isn't following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation himself. He attended an indoor event in Hancock County without a mask on Tuesday.

However, some members of Holcomb's administration continued to wear masks.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch was wearing a mask indoors at a Marion County event Tuesday. State health officials wore masks last week during an indoor news conference.