Holcomb rules out statewide mask mandate, other COVID-19 restrictions

MERRILLVILLE — Leaders of Northwest Indiana school districts and localities probably should not put off decisions on enacting COVID-19 prevention measures in the hope that a single, statewide policy on face masks and virus mitigation is forthcoming.

It's not.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Tuesday the state stands ready to assist local leaders in their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Republican chief executive has no interest in dictating any additional COVID-19 directives for all 92 counties from the Statehouse.

"I'm good with where we are from a state perspective," Holcomb said about COVID-19 during the annual induction ceremony at Avalon Manor for the Northwest Indiana Business and Industry Hall of Fame, sponsored by The Times Media Co.

The governor explained there was a need last year for comprehensive restrictions as Indiana struggled to secure the resources needed to respond to a health emergency not seen since the 1918-19 flu pandemic that similarly struck in multiple waves over several years.

Now, however, Holcomb said many Indiana businesses have retooled specifically to respond to COVID-19, and both the state and nation cannot afford one-size-fits-all policies that might interrupt the production of COVID-19 drugs or personal protective equipment.