INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb declared Monday that the death of Republican former President George H.W. Bush means, "We've lost a giant among us."
"They broke the mold after him," Holcomb told reporters at the Statehouse. "I'm a bit saddened for the whole family and for the country, quite frankly."
The first-term Republican governor recalled how Bush sent him a letter in 2016 congratulating Holcomb following his election as Indiana's chief executive.
With the letter, Bush also sent an autographed baseball for Holcomb's collection of president-signed baseballs, as well as adding to Holcomb's collection of documents with presidential signatures that now includes every president except the first, George Washington.
Holcomb said the message from Bush meant more to him than the former president ever would know, since Holcomb's affinity for Bush, who was president from 1989 to 1993, dates back more than three decades.
"I was the kid in college that had Bush bumper stickers in my dorm room, and I was even teased a little bit about going out and buying eyeglasses that looked like his," he said.
Holcomb also confessed that Bush, who served in the U.S. Navy as Holcomb did, long has been an example for him of what it means to always be willing to answer the call to public service and to his family.
"He was a role model, beyond his presidency, he was a role model to fathers and to parents and to Americans in general," Holcomb said. "To have talked to him, and to his sons, the apple didn't fall far from the tree."
"I wake up every day and try to live up to that high standard, and I know I fall short, but he set the standard."
Bush, 94, died Friday at his home in Houston, Texas. His funeral is set for Wednesday at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump has designated Wednesday as a day of national mourning in recognition of Bush's life and legacy.
Bush will be buried Thursday alongside his wife, Barbara, and daughter, Robin, on the grounds of the Bush presidential library in College Station, Texas.
Holcomb has ordered all flags on Indiana government buildings to fly at half-staff through Dec. 30 to honor the late president.