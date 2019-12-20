Gov. Eric Holcomb doesn't believe there was a sufficient basis for the U.S. House to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday, and most Hoosiers he speaks with think the ire over the alleged misconduct by the president is just partisan political drama.
In an exclusive interview with The Times, the Republican governor sided with the Republican House members. They voted as a block against two articles of impeachment alleging the Republican president abused the power of his office and obstructed the work of Congress by holding up military aid to Ukraine until the foreign nation agreed to investigate a Trump political opponent.
"I've seen the footage from the Ukrainian leadership where they said they didn't feel pushed," Holcomb said. "So this all seems like if coming from them they didn't feel it, then I don't see where in the Constitution they've crossed a line. And that's being reflected in the public sentiment too."
Holcomb said it feels to him that Trump's impeachment — despite being only the third presidential impeachment in U.S. history — is just another chapter in the partisan polarization, or division, that characterizes modern American politics at the national level.
"What I hear from folks as I get around the state is it seems to be just more political theater. More drama," Holcomb said.
"And wherever you are on the political spectrum, on supporting or not supporting the president, on impeaching or not impeaching the president, most Hoosiers that I talk to think that we're going to have an election in a matter of months, and the people, rightfully, should decide the outcome, and they will."
The governor, who studied history at Hanover College in far southern Indiana, declined to fully endorse a statement by Kyle Hupfer, Holcomb's hand-picked chairman of the Indiana Republican Party, who called impeachment a "partisan subversion of our Constitution."
Holcomb said instead, "The founders included it for a reason, and the founders would have strong opinions about it being used in this case."
The House-approved impeachment charges next go to the Republican-controlled Senate for a January trial that's expected to result in Trump's acquittal, since it takes a two-thirds supermajority vote to remove Trump from office prior to the end of his term.
Holcomb said he sees no reason to prematurely terminate Trump's presidency, because he's doing a great job creating the conditions that are enabling Hoosiers and Indiana to thrive.
"We've got more Hoosiers working than at any time in our state's history, more in 2019 than ever. Our salaries are going up, our wages are going up, the number of new job commitments record high back-to-back, the salaries are at an all-time record high, the capital investment over the last three years is equivalent to what some of my predecessors did in four years," Holcomb said.
"As a state it feels like we've got the wind at our back and the sun is out shining," he added. "I'm excited about the direction that we're headed. I just want to feed off this momentum and keep it moving in the same direction."
Holcomb said he gladly will stand beside the impeached president if Trump chooses to campaign for reelection next year in Indiana, where Holcomb also will be on the ballot seeking a second term
Still, the governor is urging Trump to focus his campaign on states where there's less certain support for the president and his vice president, former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence.
"President Trump is in pretty good standing in Indiana so I'm not counting on him spending much time here. Of course he's welcome here," Holcomb said. "I'm going to be focused 100% on my election."