Holcomb scraps Halloween trick-or-treating at Governor's Residence

Gov. Eric Holcomb has reluctantly decided to follow the advice of Indiana's health commissioner and will not host trick-or-treaters this year at the Governor's Residence.

The Republican chief executive, his wife Janet, and miniature schnauzer Henry, along with Statehouse staffers, typically dress in Indiana-related costumes for Halloween and pass out candy, pose for pictures and lead children's activities at the governor's official home on the north side of Indianapolis.

Holcomb said Wednesday he's been thinking about a "Stranger Things" theme for this year's costumes, in recognition of the Netflix horror series set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, and in accordance with the recommendation by Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box for Hoosiers to opt-out of trick-or-treating, Holcomb said his "Stranger Things" Halloween will have to wait.

"In the interest of safety, unfortunately — I have mixed feelings about this — we're not going to host Halloween this year at the Residence," Holcomb said. "So no trick-or-treating at the Governor's Residence this year."

Holcomb said he's "somewhat disappointed" because "this is one of the real fun things we get to do and share with the community."