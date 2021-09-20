Holcomb seeking meeting with Biden to discuss border 'crisis'

Gov. Eric Holcomb is requesting a meeting with President Joe Biden in the next 15 days to discuss what he describes as a "national security crisis created by eight months of unenforced borders."
The Hoosier Republican on Monday joined a letter to the Democratic president signed by 26 GOP governors that accuses Biden of neglecting border issues to such an extent it's damaging individual states and compelling the governors to act.
Specifically, the Republican governors claim border apprehensions are soaring, cross-border drug trafficking is on the rise, and human smugglers are making $14 million a day moving people across the border.
They go on to say only the federal government has the legal authority to enforce immigration laws, as well as the resources needed to "protect America, restore security, and end the crisis now."
"Despite the lack of federal action to reverse the crisis, many states have stepped up and committed unprecedented resources to support the security of our national border. We have heard directly from our constituents about the damage this crisis has caused in our states, and it is our duty as elected officials to act swiftly to protect our communities, as it is yours," said Holcomb and the other GOP governors.
"Therefore, we come directly to you seeking an open and constructive dialogue regarding border enforcement on behalf of U.S. citizens in our states and all those hoping to become U.S. citizens."
The governors do not identify in their letter any policies or solutions Biden should consider implementing to address border issues.
Instead, they call on him to simply "end the current crisis" and to "return to border operations that respect the laws of our land and the lives of all people."
The Biden administration announced Saturday it's surging Homeland Security personnel to the U.S.-Mexico border to process or return thousands of Haitians fleeing their politically unstable homeland who have gathered near Del Rio, Texas, to seek entry into the United States.
Administration officials also insisted in a statement that "our borders are not open," and cautioned that "irregular migration poses a significant threat to the health and welfare of border communities and to the lives of migrants themselves, and should not be attempted."
This is the second letter on immigration issues Holcomb has sent to Biden through the Republican Governors Association.
A similar missive in May accused Biden of inviting illegal border crossings by abandoning the hardline border policies implemented by Republican former President Donald Trump.
When questioned by reporters, Holcomb generally declines to comment on national issues by saying he is "laser-focused on Indiana."