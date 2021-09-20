Holcomb seeking meeting with Biden to discuss border 'crisis'

Gov. Eric Holcomb is requesting a meeting with President Joe Biden in the next 15 days to discuss what he describes as a "national security crisis created by eight months of unenforced borders."

The Hoosier Republican on Monday joined a letter to the Democratic president signed by 26 GOP governors that accuses Biden of neglecting border issues to such an extent it's damaging individual states and compelling the governors to act.

Specifically, the Republican governors claim border apprehensions are soaring, cross-border drug trafficking is on the rise, and human smugglers are making $14 million a day moving people across the border.

They go on to say only the federal government has the legal authority to enforce immigration laws, as well as the resources needed to "protect America, restore security, and end the crisis now."

"Despite the lack of federal action to reverse the crisis, many states have stepped up and committed unprecedented resources to support the security of our national border. We have heard directly from our constituents about the damage this crisis has caused in our states, and it is our duty as elected officials to act swiftly to protect our communities, as it is yours," said Holcomb and the other GOP governors.