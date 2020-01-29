Holcomb signs state spending law that has no new funds for teacher pay hikes

The mantra "wait 'til next year" officially now belongs to Hoosier educators seeking state-funded pay hikes, as well as fans of the Chicago Cubs baseball team.
On Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law the only spending measure expected to be approved by the 2020 General Assembly.
House Enrolled Act 1007 has no appropriation for educator pay raises, even though some 15,000 teachers, guidance counselors and other school personnel rallied outside the Statehouse in November demanding increased funding.
Instead, the new law, which took effect immediately, uses $291.2 million in unanticipated state revenue from the 2019 budget year to cash-fund construction projects at six state universities — none in Northwest Indiana — instead of borrowing money to pay for new and improved campus buildings.
In a statement, the Republican governor praised the Republican-controlled Legislature for expeditiously advancing the measure to his desk so construction can begin promptly.
"Indiana's economy is strong, and that provides us with an opportunity to reduce our ongoing costs by using cash rather than borrowing for several projects previously approved by the General Assembly," Holcomb said.
"By paying off these one-time expenditures, we’re ensuring our state remains the fiscal envy of the nation by saving Hoosier taxpayers more than $135 million in borrowing costs, which in turn frees up money to be spent on other priorities."
Democrats said with more than $2 billion in its budget reserve, Indiana easily can afford to both pay cash for the university projects and provide a meaningful pay hike to educators this year, instead of next.
Holcomb has established a state commission charged with identifying funds to provide Hoosier teachers a "significant" pay increase sometime after the next two-year state budget takes effect on July 1, 2021.