Holcomb terminates 'Stage 5' of reopening as COVID cases, hospitalizations soar

Gov. Eric Holcomb declared his five-stage Indiana reopening plan is no more Wednesday as the Hoosier State struggles to respond to a record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

But the Republican chief executive did not order a new round of business closures or much in the way of restrictions; primarily just a renewed commitment to emphasizing the continuing need for Hoosiers to wear face masks, practice social distancing and good hygiene.

"Unfortunately too many of us, and around the country, have let our guards down," Holcomb said. "Stage 5 has been viewed by some as a reason to return to the days before we ever heard of the words 'COVID-19' or 'pandemic' in a modern-day sense.

"Rather than doing the things that we had been doing that allowed us to open our restaurants and shops and museums and attractions to full capacity — while maintaining social distancing and wearing mask coverings — too many have said 'We'll just ride it out, and if I get it so be it.' And that brings us to where we are today."

Taking the place of the stage 5 reopening the state achieved Sept. 25 is a color-coded county map that shows 78 of Indiana's 92 counties in orange, including Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties in Northwest Indiana.