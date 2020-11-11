Holcomb terminates 'Stage 5' of reopening as COVID cases, hospitalizations soar

Gov. Eric Holcomb declared his five-stage Indiana reopening plan is no more Wednesday as the Hoosier State struggles to respond to a record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
But the Republican chief executive did not order a new round of business closures or much in the way of restrictions; primarily just a renewed commitment to emphasizing the continuing need for Hoosiers to wear face masks, practice social distancing and good hygiene.
"Unfortunately too many of us, and around the country, have let our guards down," Holcomb said. "Stage 5 has been viewed by some as a reason to return to the days before we ever heard of the words 'COVID-19' or 'pandemic' in a modern-day sense.
"Rather than doing the things that we had been doing that allowed us to open our restaurants and shops and museums and attractions to full capacity — while maintaining social distancing and wearing mask coverings — too many have said 'We'll just ride it out, and if I get it so be it.' And that brings us to where we are today."
Taking the place of the stage 5 reopening the state achieved Sept. 25 is a color-coded county map that shows 78 of Indiana's 92 counties in orange, including Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties in Northwest Indiana.
Nine counties, including Newton County, are in the highest-possible red category, while five counties are one notch below orange in the yellow category.
No counties are in the ideal blue category that would signify fewer than 10 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and a testing positivity rate of less than 5%.
Holcomb said in all counties businesses open to the public soon will be directed to post signs on their doors informing customers and employees face masks must be worn on the premises, and businesses must ensure only people wearing face coverings are admitted.
In addition, all customers in bars, restaurants and nightclubs must remain 6 feet apart, and state and local agencies will continue periodically checking on businesses to ensure occupancy, face covering and social distancing requirements are being followed.
Social gatherings in orange counties, whether indoors or outdoors, are limited to 50 people or less. Though special, seasonal or commercial events with more than 50 people may be allowed with the approval of a safety plan by the local health department.
Also, attendance at elementary and high school winter sporting events are capped at 25% of capacity in orange counties, and no spectators, other than family members, are permitted at community recreational sports leagues and tournaments.
In red counties, gatherings are capped at 25 people, and any larger events, including professional and college sports, are not recommended.
Social and holiday events also are discouraged in red counties, said Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner.
The social gathering limits do not apply to ordinary business operations, such as restaurant capacity, provided face masks are properly worn and social distancing guidelines are followed.
Though local health departments still are empowered to require businesses, particularly bars and nightclubs, to reduce their hours.
Holcomb also said none of the social gathering limits apply to religious services or events after Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, a Republican, recently claimed in an official opinion that such worship restrictions violate the Constitution's religious liberty guarantees.
Nevertheless, Box said contact tracing has found numerous COVID-19 cases originated from religious events, and she strongly urged anyone attending a religious gathering to wear a face mask and social distance, during both the service and any informal fellowship activities.
The governor said he plans to issue an executive order Friday explicitly detailing these directives. The order will be in effect from Sunday through at least Dec. 15, he said.
He also is making $20 million available to local governments to support COVID-19 event plan reviews, education and compliance programs, as part of an effort to ensure Indiana hospitals maintain their capacity to care for all Hoosiers in need.
"Our front-line medical personnel — our nurses and assistants and doctors — are exhausted and overwhelmed, and need us all to do the things that we can, on the outside, that will slow the number of patients that need hospitalization and their treatment on the inside," Holcomb said.
The governor practically begged Hoosiers to take this seriously and make a personal commitment to wearing a face mask, social distancing and practicing good hygiene, so Indiana doesn't have to take additional remedial actions to try to stop the spread of the virus.
"This is not geared at shutting our businesses down. That is what we're trying to avoid," Holcomb said. "I've often said that sometimes the safest place to be is in the classroom or at work because there is enforcement there and compliance."
Gallery: PNW, IUN campuses adjust to COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
