INDIANAPOLIS — The nation's Republican governors have chosen Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to craft and evaluate policies for potential implementation in GOP-led states across the country.
Holcomb recently was elected to a one-year term as policy chairman for the Republican Governors Association, an organization led by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that's dedicated to electing Republican state chief executives.
The Hoosier governor said Indiana has greatly benefited under Republican leadership for more than a decade, and it's time to take what's working in the state and share it with other GOP governors.
"As policy chairman of the RGA, I'm excited to help shine the spotlight on Indiana's results-driven approach and the proven policies that can be taken to states nationwide," Holcomb said.
"We've got more Hoosiers working than ever before, and that's while we're balancing budgets, making record infrastructure investments, helping Hoosiers build job-ready skills and attacking the drug epidemic."
Holcomb will serve alongside Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, the new RGA policy vice chairman.
The RGA's political action committee played a huge role in helping Holcomb win the 2016 Indiana gubernatorial contest.
It poured more than $7.6 million in direct and in-kind contributions into Holcomb's abbreviated campaign after he was chosen to replace Gov. Mike Pence on the ballot following Pence's vice presidential nomination.
That was nearly half the money Holcomb raised and spent to win 51 percent of the vote, according to Indiana campaign finance records.
Holcomb is expected to run for a second term in 2020. Ricketts said the RGA will continue working to keep "reform-minded" GOP leaders in office.
"Republican governors are delivering results, achieving meaningful reform, making government more efficient and effective, and moving their states forward," Ricketts said.