Holcomb to speak on advanced manufacturing at Davos economic forum

Gov. Eric Holcomb is heading overseas on a quick jaunt to promote Indiana's advanced manufacturing industries at the annual meeting of the world's top business leaders in Davos, Switzerland.

The Republican chief executive is scheduled to leave Indiana Saturday and return home Monday following participation in a panel discussion on augmented manufacturing at the World Economic Forum.

According to the governor's office, Holcomb plans to speak about his vision for the future of manufacturing, since more Hoosiers work in manufacturing than residents of any other state in the union.

"Davos 2022 facilitates conversations between global thinkers, international dignitaries, government and business leaders to share their visions for the year ahead,” Holcomb said.

“I’m proud to represent Indiana on a world stage to discuss all the innovative ways Hoosiers can be part of the solution regarding the myriad of challenges facing our state and world today.”

The other participants at Holcomb's panel discussion will be: Sharan Burrow, Belgium general secretary for the International Trade Union Confederation; Barbara Frei, executive vice president of industrial automation at Schneider Electric; Andreas Koening, CEO of ProGlove; and Natan Linder, CEO of Tulip Interfaces.

The panel will be moderated by Nicholas Carlson, global editor-in-chief of Business Insider.

This will be Holcomb’s 12th international trip as governor following two recent, week-long trade missions to Sweden, the United Kingdom and Monaco; and Slovakia and Israel.

The cost of the governor's trip is being paid for through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.

