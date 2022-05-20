Holcomb to speak on advanced manufacturing at Davos economic forum

Gov. Eric Holcomb, center, speaks with guests attending a Friends of Indiana reception in April in Monaco. Holcomb is traveling this weekend to Davos, Switzerland, to participate in a panel discussion on manufacturing at the annual World Economic Forum.
Prince Albert of Monaco, center, poses for a photo with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, right, and Janet Holcomb, Indiana's first lady, during a Hoosier State trade mission to Monaco on April 30, 2022.
The other participants at Holcomb's panel discussion will be: Sharan Burrow, Belgium general secretary for the International Trade Union Confederation; Barbara Frei, executive vice president of industrial automation at Schneider Electric; Andreas Koening, CEO of ProGlove; and Natan Linder, CEO of Tulip Interfaces.
The panel will be moderated by Nicholas Carlson, global editor-in-chief of Business Insider.
This will be Holcomb’s 12th international trip as governor following two recent, week-long trade missions to Sweden, the United Kingdom and Monaco; and Slovakia and Israel.
The cost of the governor's trip is being paid for through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.
