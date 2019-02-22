INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb is working from Washington, D.C. through Monday while he attends the 111th annual winter meeting of the National Governors Association.
During the four-day event, the Hoosier chief executive is slated to meet with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, Holcomb's immediate predecessor as Indiana governor.
Holcomb also plans to hobnob with corporate leaders who employ Hoosiers, as well as representatives from Canada and Japan — two of Indiana's largest international trading partners.
On Monday, Holcomb will participate in a workforce development panel at the 4th annual "Invest in America" summit at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The governor is expected to highlight Indiana's employer-led education and job training programs, and why he believes they make the Hoosier State a premier place to do business.