INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb is seeking myriad incremental changes to many existing state government programs and services, but he will not ask the Indiana General Assembly next year to enact major new initiatives or spend much additional money.
The Republican chief executive on Thursday announced a 2019 legislative agenda that takes steps toward achieving his long-term goals for the state, while avoiding positions on several hot-button topics that almost are certain to dominate the four-month legislative session that begins Jan. 3.
Plans for changes to education and workforce development comprise the bulk of the governor's agenda, just as they did in his first two sessions.
Holcomb said he supports additional funding for kindergarten-through-12th-grade education. But he declined to say how much of an increase he'll ask the Republican-controlled General Assembly to approve.
The governor also said he generally favors boosting teacher pay. Though he insisted that it will take up to four years to identify the "resources and actions" needed for the state to actually begin paying teachers more money.
In fact, some Hoosier teachers potentially will see a pay cut if Holcomb succeeds in his goal of eliminating the $30 million currently allocated each year for the Teacher Appreciation Grant performance-pay program.
Holcomb wants to repurpose that money to increase to $500 the state income tax credit for teachers who purchase school supplies using their own funds. The state credit currently is $100.
Holcomb also is not seeking more money for the state's On My Way pre-kindergarten pilot program that currently serves about 3,000 children in 20 counties, including Lake, disappointing those who favor universal pre-K to get Hoosier 4-year-olds prepared for school.
Other Holcomb agenda items include passing a balanced state budget, streamlining business tax credits, exempting military pensions from income tax, promoting workforce development programs, reducing infant mortality and enacting a bias crime statute.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.