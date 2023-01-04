Holcomb urging Indiana lawmakers to act on broad, bold agenda

Gov. Eric Holcomb is asking state lawmakers to boost spending on education, health care, law enforcement and myriad other state government programs and services in the final proposed budget of Holcomb’s second term.

On Wednesday, the Republican chief executive unveiled a 2023 legislative agenda that eschews his typically modest asks from the Republican-controlled General Assembly and instead aims to create a legacy of innovation and good government.

“By making lasting investments in our health, education and workforce, we are building a stronger tomorrow for all Hoosiers,” Holcomb said during his agenda announcement at an Indianapolis elementary school.

Indeed, education funding is the centerpiece of the 2024-25 state spending proposal that the governor’s staff officially will present Thursday to the State Budget Committee.

Holcomb is requesting $1.16 billion in new tuition support spending — the greatest dollar increase ever — to provide Indiana elementary, middle and high schools a 6% increase in per-student instructional funding in the first year of the biennial budget, along with another 2% boost in the second year.

State colleges and universities likewise would receive a 6% first-year funding increase, followed by another 2%, or a total of $184 million in new money contingent on the institutions meeting unspecified goals for keeping their graduates living in Indiana.

Critics of the proposal already are pointing out the education funding increases, while large in terms of total dollars, are less than the inflation rate in recent years, leaving Indiana schools with fewer resources than they currently have — in effect, a spending cut.

The governor said that regardless of inflation the additional money should enable K-12 schools to continue working toward a $60,000 average annual statewide teacher salary, up from the $56,600 per year average Indiana teachers currently enjoy.

Holcomb also plans to ask the Legislature to eliminate student textbook fees, which he believes may be unconstitutional. The state instead should cover the $160 million annual cost to provide textbooks to all students in public and charter schools, and eligible students attending private schools, he said.

In addition, Holcomb said he wants lawmakers to make another 5,000 children from low-income families eligible for Indiana’s On My Way Pre-K program, fund $20 million in bonuses to schools and teachers who improve student reading scores, automatically enroll all eligible students in the 21st Century Scholarship Program for post-secondary education and promote reading by registering every child in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library that sends children a new book every month from birth to age 5.

Concerning public health, Holcomb is seeking nothing less than a wholesale restructuring of how Indiana at the local level prevents and mitigates contagious disease, and other health-related concerns, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’s calling for $347 million in new spending over two years, primarily designated for local health departments, to improve and standardize public health services, infrastructure and governance in all 92 Indiana counties.

That’s on top of the $500 million Indiana is due to receive in coming years from the national opioid settlement that will go toward bolstering addiction and mental health prevention and response programs, along with expanding the 988 crisis and suicide hotline.

“We’re going to have to do something different if we want a different outcome,” Holcomb said. “We have the financial wherewithal to hit this head-on.”

Holcomb additionally is proposing a second, $500 million round of READI grants to improve local quality of place amenities, and he said his budget will include $1.25 billion in inflation adjustment funding for previously approved state construction projects, including the rebuilding of the Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County.

The governor said he’s also seeking significant new spending on public employee and state police salaries, firefighter training resources, workforce development programs, business attraction through Indiana Economic Development Corp., bike trails, land conservation and school safety, as well as adoption of the pork tenderloin as Indiana’s official sandwich.

He insisted his budget is balanced by spending less in each year than Indiana expects to collect in tax revenue, and he said his spending plan maintains a budget reserve equal to about 14% of the next year’s proposed spending, about the same as other recent budgets.

“This is a bold agenda that hits on topics that are needed. They’re not just a wish list. These things are needed,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb shrugged off the suggestion that some state lawmakers may be more interested in pursuing action on divisive social issues, such as book bans, abortion restrictions and anti-LGBTQ policies, rather than focusing on governing the state in the interest of all Hoosiers.

“We’ll be focused on this agenda. Of course, I understand others have other passions. They ran on them,” Holcomb said. “I’m not a blockhead about this where I think no one has their own opinion about why they’re there and why they’re serving. We’ll continue to focus on our agenda, and we’ll weigh-in as appropriate on (other) issues.”

GOP legislative leaders expressed tepid support for Holcomb’s plans, with House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, and Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, both merely pledging to work with the governor when the General Assembly convenes its four-month annual session Monday.

“Indiana is in an incredible financial position as we craft the state’s next two-year budget, and that’s due to conservative leadership and unwavering dedication to fiscal responsibility. We’ll build on that track record, and maintain our focus on funding critical services and making strategic, one-time investments that deliver results for Hoosiers — all while keeping government small,” Huston said.

Bray acknowledged that Senate Republicans undoubtedly will support a portion of Holcomb’s agenda during the upcoming legislative session, including a balanced budget that funds Hoosier needs.

“We share the governor’s goals of improving our public and mental health infrastructure and providing new funding to that end, as well as paying down the pre-1996 Teachers’ Retirement Fund, supporting law enforcement and continuing to fully fund the state’s K-12 public education,” Bray said.

In an unexpected bipartisan twist, House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, wholeheartedly endorsed Holcomb’s agenda.

“From eliminating textbook fees to making historic investments in public health, Democrats and Gov. Holcomb are on the same page and I’m glad to see support for the ideas we’ve championed for years,” GiaQuinta said.

Though Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, pointed out the governor’s agenda fails to meaningfully improve Hoosiers’ quality of life since it lacks paid leave for sick workers and pregnancy accommodations and continues to leave Indiana’s $7.25 per hour minimum wage unchanged since 2009 despite record inflation.

“Unfortunately, I think the governor’s budget priorities ultimately just fall short,” Taylor said. “Our state needs to head into the budget year with a more robust vision for Indiana. We just banned abortion (last) year. Why doesn’t the governor’s agenda explicitly include a section to invest in mothers and new babies?”

