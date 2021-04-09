Holcomb vetoes plan for emergency sessions of the General Assembly

They also insisted the Constitution allows the Legislature to set the days and times it convenes, and establishing an emergency session falls within that authority.

Ultimately, the Indiana Supreme Court may have to decide who is right.

A veto override vote in both chambers could come as soon as next week. If lawmakers agree to enact the measure notwithstanding the governor’s objection, it would take effect immediately.

The proposal originally passed the House 64-33 and was approved 37-10 by the Senate.

State Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, said Monday the legislation isn't necessarily about Holcomb's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and it doesn't take away any of the expansive powers granted to the governor to operate the state during an emergency situation.

Rather, Lehman said it will ensure the Legislature has a seat at the table if a future governor dealing with a future emergency is less interested in listening to state lawmakers.

"All this is saying is that, at some point, the peoples' voice must be heard — and the peoples' voice is us," Lehman said.