Holly Howe appointment a rare one for Valparaiso board
Holly Howe appointment a rare one for Valparaiso board

Holly Howe

Holly Howe, right, seen being sworn in in 2019 became one of the few women to serve on the Valparaiso Board of Public Works and Safety.

VALPARAISO — Holly Howe, who lost the District 1 Council election to Diana Reed, was named last week to the city's Board of Public Works and Safety, one of the few women to ever serve on that board.

"We're so pleased to have Holly join us on this important board," Mayor Matt Murphy said. "She's smart, insightful and committed to the community."

A lifelong resident of the city, Howe was appointed to an at-large vacancy on the council in 2019 before being defeated for a full term in November. She has a degree from Purdue University and currently does administrative work for the Genoa Group Bible Church.

Murphy said a woman has served only one other time in recent memory as far as he and former Clerk-Treasurer Sharon Swihart, who served the city for 38 years, could recall. She replaces Bill Oeding, who is retiring from city service after holding several positions during the past 16 years.

The three-member board oversees the day-to-day business of the city, including bids, quotes, contracts, building permits and personnel matters.

Howe is the wife of former Councilman Ed Howe. Murphy said the board members serve one-year terms and are appointed by the mayor.

