Holly Howe appointment a rare one for Valparaiso board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Holly Howe, who lost the District 1 Council election to Diana Reed, was named last week to the city's Board of Public Works and Safety, one of the few women to ever serve on that board.

"We're so pleased to have Holly join us on this important board," Mayor Matt Murphy said. "She's smart, insightful and committed to the community."

A lifelong resident of the city, Howe was appointed to an at-large vacancy on the council in 2019 before being defeated for a full term in November. She has a degree from Purdue University and currently does administrative work for the Genoa Group Bible Church.

Murphy said a woman has served only one other time in recent memory as far as he and former Clerk-Treasurer Sharon Swihart, who served the city for 38 years, could recall. She replaces Bill Oeding, who is retiring from city service after holding several positions during the past 16 years.

The three-member board oversees the day-to-day business of the city, including bids, quotes, contracts, building permits and personnel matters.