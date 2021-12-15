Hoosier adults to get $125 automatic taxpayer refund come tax time next year

Gov. Eric Holcomb confirmed Wednesday the value of the automatic taxpayer refund paid next year to Hoosiers will be $125.

Altogether, some 4.3 million Hoosiers will receive the payment that's required by law to be distributed to taxpayers when the state's budget reserve exceeds projected state spending by more than 12.5%.

"We have an obligation to put this money back in the hands of taxpayers instead of leaving it in the hands of government," Holcomb said.

According to the Republican governor, the refund will be paid as a one-time bank deposit, generally on or before May 1, after individuals file their 2021 state income tax returns.

The refund payment will be separate from any taxes owed or refund due. Individuals in line for an income tax refund will receive both their regular refund and the automatic taxpayer refund, the governor said.

That's a change from 2013 when the automatic taxpayer refund simply was applied as a deduction from Hoosiers' income tax liability.