The number of Hoosier children dying from abuse or neglect is holding steady, though still well above prior years, according to new data from the Department of Child Services.
The 2018 DCS Child Fatality Report, which covers the Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 period, shows 65 Hoosier children died directly as a result of abuse or neglect, including two abused and six neglected Lake County children, and four neglected children in Porter County.
That's equal to the 65 child abuse and neglect deaths recorded during the state's 2017 budget year, which ran from July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2017.
Those numbers cannot be directly compared, however, because DCS switched to calendar year reporting for its 2018 tally of child abuse and neglect deaths, in accordance with a new state law mandating the change.
There were 26 abuse and neglect deaths between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2017, according to DCS.
Records show Indiana tallied 59 child abuse and neglect fatalities during the 2016 budget year, 77 in 2015, 66 in 2014, 49 in 2013, 34 in 2012, 40 in 2011 and 25 in 2010.
Altogether, 242 child deaths that occurred during 2018 were investigated by local and state officials to determine whether suspicions of child abuse or neglect were valid.
The 43-page Child Fatality Report details the causes and circumstances of each of the 65 child deaths where abuse or neglect was substantiated.
It does not, however, specify the names or hometowns of the children.
"We have an obligation to learn from these deaths and determine what changes need to be made in policy, practice or legislation to protect children," said DCS Director Terry Stigdon.
"This report is difficult to read, but it highlights what is needed in our communities to help children. We must confront what endangers our children in order to make the difference all children deserve."
According to the report, 36% of the 22 fatally abused Hoosier children were younger than 1 year old. Of the 43 child-neglect deaths, 42% never reached their first birthdays.
The majority of children dying from abuse suffered fatal head trauma. The largest share of children dying from neglect either drowned, ingested poison, alcohol or drugs, or suffocated as a result of unsafe sleep practices.
The perpetrator in the majority of child abuse and neglect deaths was the child's biological parent or the parent's partner, the report said.
It found the top risk factors leading to a child's death from abuse or neglect were low income, substance abuse, unemployment or a history of domestic violence.
DCS had prior contact with the families of 10 of the 65 children (15%) before their deaths, according to the report.
The period covered by the report follows Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's reorganization of DCS after its former director, onetime Lake County Judge Mary Beth Bonaventura, resigned Dec. 27, 2017, with a warning that Holcomb's DCS policies and spending priorities "all but ensure children will die."
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, a Democratic candidate for governor, said after reading the report: "Indiana can do better."
"When I'm elected, fully funding DCS and protecting children will be a priority," Melton said.
Jennifer McCormick, the Republican state superintendent of public instruction, agreed.
"Come on, Indiana. We have got to love, respect, accept and take care of kids," McCormick said. "We must address the whole child. Birth through grade 12 is a commitment to a system of care."
Indiana law requires all Hoosiers to report suspected cases of child abuse or neglect to the state's child abuse hotline at 800-800-5556, or to local police.
