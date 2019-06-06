A downtown Indianapolis post office soon could be named to honor former U.S. Sen. Dick Lugar, R-Ind., who died April 28.
On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.; U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.; U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary; and the eight other members of Indiana's congressional delegation filed legislation to attach Lugar's name to the postal facility at 456 N. Meridian St. in memory of the state's longest-serving senator.
"Senator Richard Lugar is a towering figure in Hoosier history and one of the greatest statesmen ever to serve in the U.S. Senate: it's only fitting for us to rename an Indianapolis post office after him," said Braun, who now sits in the Senate seat occupied by Lugar between 1977 and 2013.
Young, who said working on Lugar's Senate staff gave him "a front-row seat to history," said naming the post office near the center of the city that Lugar led for two terms as mayor is an appropriate way to remember Lugar's public service.
"Senator Lugar leaves a legacy as an exemplar of wisdom, civility and bipartisanship," Young said. "This is one small way we can ensure Senator Lugar's legacy lives on."
Congress is expected to approve the Lugar naming resolution in coming weeks.